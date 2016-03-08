Juve, Sarri's ideas for the attack: Bernardeschi as a false nine?
21 April at 18:00
In Maurizio Sarri's mind, there are already a thousand ideas on how to start again and who to deploy once the season is underway. The manager will also have to deal with the fact that the Coronavirus emergency could keep some players out of action.
Gonzalo Higuain still doesn't know if he will return in time for the resumption, while Paulo Dybala is still recovering and will be one of three players (Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi the others) who will be tested more carefully after previously testing positive.
According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via IlBianconero.com), Dybala is considered unavailable for the time being, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo as the only solution for the attack. However, the Portuguese star prefers to play on the left, which is why Sarri is looking for other ideas.
Just like did with Dries Mertens at Napoli, he could deploy Federico Bernardeschi as a false nine. The characteristics of the former Fiorentina man aren't exactly the same as those of the Belgian but, without alternative solutions, it could be the first surprise of the resumption.
