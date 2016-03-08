Juve, Sarri's impressive record against AC Milan

In fact, he has never lost against Milan, registering four wins and four draws. Now it's just a matter of continuing on the same path with his new side. Given the opponent's recent form, that shouldn't be a problem.

On Sunday evening, Juventus will take on AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri's manager, Maurizio Sarri, will look to continue his positive record against the Rossoneri, having faced them eight times between Empoli and Napoli.