Juve-Sarri: the details of the agreement

Juventus have reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Italian tactician has agree to sign a three-year deal worth between € 6 and 7 million-a-year (READ HERE) Chelsea, however, still need to make a final decision on their boss and Juventus' chase for a new manager is not over yet.Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, in fact, remains in the frame with the Argentinean who has just revealed that his future in North London is in doubt ( READ HERE ).