Juve-Sarri: the details of the agreement

27 May at 16:45
Juventus have reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri, Calciomercato.com can exclusively reveal. The Italian tactician has agree to sign a three-year deal worth between € 6 and 7 million-a-year (READ HERE)

Chelsea, however, still need to make a final decision on their boss and Juventus' chase for a new manager is not over yet.

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, in fact, remains in the frame with the Argentinean who has just revealed that his future in North London is in doubt (READ HERE).

