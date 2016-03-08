Juve, Sarri: The numbers behind his record start

After a shaky run of performances on the pitch, no one can doubt new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri's start to his maiden campaign in charge of the old lady.Although all will be judged by the amount of silverware at the end of the season, the numbers suggest the current manager is doing a superior job to his predecessor Massimiliano Allegri.today pointed out that this season's data has seen Juventus push themselves to the top of the world rankings. No football team in Europe's big leagues or South America have not registered at least one defeat this season, much to the delight of the bianconeri.Sarri better than Allegri? So far, yes.Last year Max suffered the first defeat on November 7th, ahome match against Manchester United. It was the fifteenth seasonal race, while Sarri is already at 16 challenges without a knockout.And the numbers also smile in defense, Juventus is Italy's strongest defense and fifth in the Champions League. A clear answer to those who imagined Sarri-ball with more goals, scored and conceded. Add to this the numbers of the Stadium and the bianconeri always winning at home: 6 out of 6 in the league, 2 out of 2 in the Champions League.There is no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is nearing the end of his peak (if he is not their already), and new enforcements are required to bolster the midfield. But as it stands, Sarri has done a flawless job in his first few months at the helm in Turin.Anthony Privetera