Juve, Sarri: 'The trio? Even with Douglas Costa, it's a trio'
17 December at 16:00On the eve of the clash between Juventus and Sampdoria, Maurizio Sarri spoke to the media at the usual press conference (via Calciomercato.com), answering the questions of the journalists. Following the important win against Udinese, they will be looking to continue on the same path tomorrow.
"Sampdoria? We all know it's important for them to have won the derby, we will find a team with enthusiasm. Difficult game, Ranieri's teams are always on a high level, a great level match will be needed," he began.
Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain all played from start against the Friuli side, and it certainly paid off. The Bianconeri scored three goals and convincingly won by 3-1, and the trio once again showed how lethal they can be in front of the goal.
Of course, Sarri was asked about the starting eleven tomorrow, whether he will start the trio or not. The Brazilian Douglas Costa has recently recovered from an injury and could make an appearance, as 'it would still be a trio'.
"The trio? It would be a trident so with Douglas Costa as well. However, I don't know, I want to see the condition of the players. I need at least one training session before figuring out how to deal with Sampdoria," he concluded.
