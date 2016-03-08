Juve, Sarri: 'The trio? Even with Douglas Costa, it's a trio'

Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain all played from start against the Friuli side, and it certainly paid off. The Bianconeri scored three goals and convincingly won by 3-1, and the trio once again showed how lethal they can be in front of the goal.

Of course, Sarri was asked about the starting eleven tomorrow, whether he will start the trio or not. The Brazilian Douglas Costa has recently recovered from an injury and could make an appearance, as 'it would still be a trio'.

"Sampdoria? We all know it's important for them to have won the derby, we will find a team with enthusiasm. Difficult game, Ranieri's teams are always on a high level, a great level match will be needed," he began.