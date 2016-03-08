Juve, Sarri wants to be on the bench against Napoli: the latest
26 August at 17:45
Maurizio Sarri doesn't give up and hopes to be on the bench against Napoli in the first home game of the season. According to Il Mattino, the Tuscan manager hopes to convince the doctors who, however, will have the last word.
As reported last week, there will be new medical tests in the coming days to take stock of the situation. Juventus have already confirmed that Sarri will miss the first two games, but Sarri is keen on making it nevertheless.
Meanwhile, the manager continues to coach the team from distancer thanks to the help of his colleagues and the drone footage at their disposal. In any case, he's eager to get back to business.
The Bianconeri managed to seal a hard-fought victory in the first round of Serie A, beating Parma by the odd goal after Chiellini gave them the lead in the first half.
