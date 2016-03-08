Juve, Sarri: 'We got lucky today'

Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky Sport Italia (via Calciomercato.com) after the Atalanta vs Juve 1-3 game. Atalanta had taken the lead thanks to Gosens but the bianconeri fought back thanks to late goals from Gonzalo Higuain (twice) and Paulo Dybala. Let's not forget that Cristiano Ronaldo missed this game as the Argentine duo stepped up in his place. Here is what Maurizio Sarri had to say on the matter:"It was a good game with a lot of intensity. Atalanta played great and they deserved the lead. We got fortunate to score the equalizer but we then believed in ourselves. The game started to open up towards the end as we took advantage of this. Ronaldo? I hope he will be back for our UCL game...'. More to come on the matter very soon...Sarri's Juventus will now be taking on Atletico Madrid next in the UEFA Champions league on Tuesday as this will be a big game for both clubs. The bianconeri faithful will surely be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo recuperates in time for this game as the Portuguese legend has an incredible scoring record in the Champions league. You will be able to follow this game on our site come Tuesday.