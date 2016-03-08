Juve scout exciting midfield starlet, but Tottenham January bid is ready
10 October at 18:10Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici went to Paris last week-end to watch Psg-Lyon. The Old Lady’s chief is a long-time admirer of players like Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Adrien Rabiot and Angel Di Maria but according to Tuttosport (via Ilbianconero), there is another player that Paratici closely watched during Paris’ 5-0 win over their Ligue 1 rivals.
The Turin-based paper claims Paratici scouted Tanguy Ndombelé, a 21-year-old midfielder who is contracted with Lyon until 2023.
Ndombelé is regarded as one of the most exciting midfielders in Europe at the moment and the Black-and-Whites are thinking of his signing to strengthen the team in the middle of the park.
Tottenham, however, could complicate the plan of the Old Lady as according to the Daily Mirror, Ndombelé will be offered a chance to move to North London in the January transfer window.
According to the British tabloid, Tottenham are willing to make a January bid to sign the promising U-21 France International who could join Mauricio Pochettino’s side to replace Moussa Dembélé whose contract with Tottenham expires at the end of the season.
