Juve scouting Porto-Benfica; the targets

FC Porto take on Benfica this weekend in Portugal and Juventus will have scouts present to watch the match in regards to a number of potential targets. According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Juve will have two scouts present at the stadium; with interest from Juventus in young talent from the Liga NOS stronger than ever.The first name Juventus are linked to is that of Ruben Dias, Benfica's young Portuguese defender that Juve are looking at to potentially form the future of their back-line. Juventus are already linked with Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt and Genoa's Cristian Romero but the Bianconeri will need another name for their eventual replacement of the BBC of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini.In addition, Tuttosport suggest that Juventus will also be watching Benfica forward Joao Felix; the starlet who admitted he wants to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and who is touted to be one of the next best forwards. The final target is on Porto's side and is Brazilian defender Eder Militao, who is also a target of the likes of Manchester United.

