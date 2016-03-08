Juve see Mandzukic not Kean as Ronaldo's back up, the details

17 July at 21:05
The future of Moise Kean will not be at Juventus, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
 
The youngster is deemed unreliable by the club who have instead opted for Mario Mandzukic to act as Ronaldo’s deputy in the attack.
 
Kean is one of the hottest prospects in Italian football, scoring 6 goals in 13 Serie A games last season.
 
The former Verona loanee has been linked with a possible move to Borussia Dortmund and Everton in recent days.
 
The youngster has also been linked with a move to Inter as part of the deal to bring Mauro Icardi to Turin.
 
 
 
 

