Juve set Mandzukic price tag

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have set a price tag for veteran striker Mario Mandzukic.The Croatia international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded summer transfer window but opted to stay.However, rumours regarding Mandzukic’s future intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.After rejecting offers from Qatar, the former Atletico Madrid striker is now having his eyes set for a move to England where Manchester United are likely to make a move for him in the January transfer window.It is believed that Juve will let the former Bayern Munich striker leave the club for a fee of €11 million.