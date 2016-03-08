Juve set price-tag for Emre Can
14 November at 09:55Italian Serie A giants Juventus have now set a price-tag for out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can. The German international is having a tough time since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri as he has only managed to gather 150 minutes of first-team football till now.
That’s not it as the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder was also dropped from the Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad for this season.
Therefore, it is believed that Can will almost certainly leave the Turin-based club in the January transfer window and it seems that Juve are also willing to let the midfielder leave as well.
Can’s release clause is €50 million but because of not playing regular football in the recent past for multiple reasons, it is believed that the Old Lady’s hierarchy are willing to let the 25-year-old leave for a fee in the region of €30 to €40 million.
That’s not it as Juve’s hierarchy are also willing to let Can leave on loan in January with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.
The former Liverpool midfielder has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United in English, FC Barcelona in Spain and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France in the recent past.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Nicola Balice
Go to comments