Exclusive: Juve prepare Isco bid, it all depends on Chelsea and Spurs



With Juventus could of the Champions League and only needing 1 more point to wrap up their 8th Serie A in a row, the inquest has begun on why Juventus failed again in Europe’s premier competition.



Their lack of a genuine playmaker aside from Pjanic is evident, even Andrea Pirlo, who played in Turin from 2011 – 2015, said that "Juventus would need a player like Isco, immediately".



Isco has all qualities Juventus require, creativity, excellent dribbling ability and also already has an understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he won 4 Champions Leagues with, at Real Madrid.



Fabio Paratici and the Juve board have chased Isco, who has also been closely followed by Man City, however, the return of Zidane to the Real Madrid bench seems to have thrown a spanner in the works.



However, there could be hope that Juventus can still pull off the deal. A major overhaul is expected at Real Madrid this summer and should the arrival of Eriksen from Tottenham or Hazard from Chelsea force Isco to spend the majority of the season on the bench he might think it is better his career he moved elsewhere.



Juventus said hope the prospect of spending another season on the bench, after a rough time with Scolari this year, could turn Isco head, The Turin club is set to offer a deal worth 80/85 million to Los Blancos.



