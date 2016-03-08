Juve setting up swap deal for two Roma stars: the details
11 January at 13:20A match to relaunch their respective ambitions - the race for a Champions League spot on one side and the race for the umpteenth Serie A title on the other. But Roma-Juventus will also be yet another opportunity to talk about future strategies and, perhaps, also about the market.
According to La Stampa (via calciomercato.com), players who could be discussed are Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo on one side and Federico Bernardeschi on the other. The two Giallorossi midfielders are on Fabio Paratici's list of desired players, despite the fact that the first has renewed his contract at the Olimpico until 2024 and the latter is currently in negotiations for a new agreement.
The possible pursuit of the two Roma stars will depend on whether the club will be capable of achieving fourth place and thus also Champions League qualification and revenues for the budget. If not, one of Fonseca's two star players risk to be sacrificed for economic reasons and Juve, willing to include Bernardeschi in the negotiations, is ready to take advantage of the situation.
