Juve should consider offers for Higuain, says former Old Lady striker

Former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso has revealed that the Old Lady must consider offers for Gonzalo Higuain this summer.



The 30-year-old Higuain has been a success at the bianconeri since he joined from Napoli for a big fee. This season, the Argentine found the back of the net 16 times and assisted six times in 35 Serie A appearances. He played a role in handing Juve another Scudetto title this season.



Amoruso has revealed in an interview with Tuttosport that Juve must consider offers for Higuain. He said: "I think that if an important offer were to come, it should be a object of evaluation."



"Higuain is almost 31 years old and Juventus would want to aim for a younger striker and would not be bad for his age. fifty million, I do not know if any company will make such a proposal, of course he can still play at high levels for 2-3 years, and it seems to me that he is still hungry and stimulating."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)