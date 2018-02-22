Juve should consider offers for Higuain, says former Old Lady striker
26 May at 17:00Former Juventus striker Nicola Amoruso has revealed that the Old Lady must consider offers for Gonzalo Higuain this summer.
The 30-year-old Higuain has been a success at the bianconeri since he joined from Napoli for a big fee. This season, the Argentine found the back of the net 16 times and assisted six times in 35 Serie A appearances. He played a role in handing Juve another Scudetto title this season.
Amoruso has revealed in an interview with Tuttosport that Juve must consider offers for Higuain. He said: "I think that if an important offer were to come, it should be a object of evaluation."
"Higuain is almost 31 years old and Juventus would want to aim for a younger striker and would not be bad for his age. fifty million, I do not know if any company will make such a proposal, of course he can still play at high levels for 2-3 years, and it seems to me that he is still hungry and stimulating."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
