Juve slap 120 million price tag on Dybala

Paulo Dybala's future remains in the balance although it would take 120 million for him to leave Juve.



The number 10 Juventus was once again named on the bench against Napoli adding to the rumours mill that his future lays elsewhere.



As reported by Il Corriere dello Sport , Bayern Munich have a Bavarian restoration scheduled for the end of the season, especially in the case of a defeat in Europe against Liverpool. In addition, Manchester City and Pep Guardiola, which has long been a great admirer of Dybala are interested.



Finally, Inter. The idea of a swap with Icardi has been rumoured in the press lately. However, Juve have reportedly only will to let him leave for the price of 120 million euros, which would allow the Bianconeri to put a surplus of over 100 million euros in the balance sheet.



Dybala remains a Juventus player for the time being unless there is a crazy offer, however, it will not be non-transferable.





(Corriere dello Sport)