Juve, Spinazzola jokes about Ronaldo: ‘I let him take the number 7’

Leonardo Spinazzola held his first press conference as a Juventus player today. The former Atalanta left-back is out of action due to a knee injury: “I am improving, I’ve been running in trainings for a week and on Tuesday I was told that it’s all going well. I need to be patient. I think I will return to action between October and November.”



“It’s a dream to be here at Juve. There are many people for me today and it’s a dream come true.”



“I wanted to return to Juve last season but Atalanta gave me a chance to play in Europe and I washappy for that. I will forever be grateful to Atalanta and Gasperini for the chance they gave me.”



“The club is doing an amazing job. Six years ago it was impossible to think that Juve would have signed Ronaldo. I’ve chosen the number 37. My number is the 7 but when I arrived it was taken by Cuadrado and now it belongs to someone else but I let Ronaldo take the number 7 (he laughs).”

