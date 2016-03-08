Juve squad: Allegri will be missing two offensive weapons ahead of United clash

Juve call-ups for the Man United game (via Ilbianconero) :

As Juventus are set to take on José Mourinho's Manchester United tomorrow evening in Turin, bianconeri boss Max Allegri has officially called up 19 players for this game. In the end, Max Allegri will have to do without two offensive weapons in Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi as Moise Kean will also miss this game. On the bright side, French international Blaise Matuidi and German international Sami Khedira have both been called up for tomorrow's game. Joao Cancelo and Mario Mandzukic are also present as Allegri will have many quality players to count on as they take on ex-Juve star Paul Pogba who makes his return in Turin. You can view the entire list of call-ups bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.Szczesny, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Ronaldo, Dybala, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Bonucci, Cancelo, Pinsoglio, Perin, Rugani, Bentancur.