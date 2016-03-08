Juve star deals Man Utd, Liverpool transfer blow
22 June at 12:53Juventus star Sami Khedira has been linked with joining Liverpool or Manchester United this summer.
The Germany International revealed last month that he would like to play in the Premier League and it is no secret that both José Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp are long time admirers of the former Real Madrid star who is contracted with Juventus until 2019.
The Old Lady will offer him a new deal after the World Cup but, meantime, the player has made a big claim about his future.
“I am happy at Juventus”, the German told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“We signed Emre Can and I know him very well. I think he will be a great addition for Juve. He will settle in well, I am sure about that.”
“Khedira also talked about the next game against Sweden: “I don’t know if I will play, I am realistic. One always wants to play but it is the team that matters.”
