Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain's father has criticized Jorge Sampaoli for not starting his son and Sergio Aguero for Argentina against France."I can't really think of a valid explanation which holds up," Higuain Sr told Canal America. "I don't know why Argentina played with a false 9 against France, he [Sampaoli] had his reasons but sometimes it's hard to understand them.""You have two players [Higuain and Aguero] with 600 goals between them and don't play either! If you don't like one, play the other!"