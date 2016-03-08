Juve star Gonzalo Higuain’s father slams Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli
04 July at 17:41Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain’s father has criticized Jorge Sampaoli for not starting his son and Sergio Aguero for Argentina against France.
“I can’t really think of a valid explanation which holds up,” Higuain Sr told Canal America. “I don’t know why Argentina played with a false 9 against France, he [Sampaoli] had his reasons but sometimes it’s hard to understand them.”
“You have two players [Higuain and Aguero] with 600 goals between them and don’t play either! If you don’t like one, play the other!”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments