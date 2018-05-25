Juve star: 'I like Rudi Garcia, we'll see what's best for me after World Cup'
25 May at 17:00Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has two years left on his contract at Turin and he will now join Morocco for the World Cup squad. He is also the captain of the national team and his future with Juvenus is uncertain.
Medhi Benatia is linked with Europa League runners up Marseille and the central defender says he likes Marseille manager Rudi Garcia. However, a decision on his future will be taken after the World Cup in Russia.
"I like Rudi Garcia but I still have two years of contract. My priority is the World Cup, then we'll see what's best for me and Juventus,” Medhi Benatia was talking to RMC Sport, when he spoke about his future.
On Buffon, he said: “I'm sad, it was hard to see his empty locker, I love Gigi, beyond the player, his departure leaves a big void It's hard to imagine Juve without him because he's more than a goalkeeper He was like an older brother.I'm not surprised by the rumors about Psg: what sets Buffon apart is his mentality , he's still hungry for victories.”
