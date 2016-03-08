Juve star reveals why he turned down Man Utd move
22 October at 15:00During the summer, Leonardo Bonucci completed a sensational return to Juventus; just a year after he left the club in favour of a big-money move to AC Milan. Bonucci’s return also saw Mattia Caldara heading in the other direction and included the deal for Milan to sign Gonzalo Higuain on loan with an option to buy.
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Bonucci revealed more about the summer and why he turned down a move to Manchester United in favour of a return to Juventus:
“With Manchester City when I received that offer (in 2016) I actually talked to the club, I talked to Juventus and we decided that it was good for me to stay and to keep on winning with Juventus. And this year when I was told there was a possibility to go back home, to come back to Juventus I just stopped listening to any other offers and I decided to come back here.
“Basically there have been some possibilities both with Manchester City and with Manchester United.”
