Juve star set to miss Manchester United clash
22 October at 16:00Juventus face off against Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow evening, in what promises to be an exciting match of Champions League football. Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri has released his squad list for the match, including the notable omission of Mario Mandzukic, as well as Sami Khedira and Emre Can, who were already expected to miss the match.
Juventus full squad list is as follows:
1 Szczesny, 2 De Sciglio, 3 Chiellini, 4 Benatia, 5 Pjanic, 7 Ronaldo, 10 Dybala, 11 Douglas Costa, 12 Alex Sandro, 14 Matuidi, 15 Barzagli, 16 Cuadrado, 18 Kean, 19 Bonucci, 20 Cancelo, 21 Pinsoglio , 22 Perin, 24 Rugani, 30 Bentancur, 33 Bernardeschi.
Mandzukic had been a target of Manchester United over the summer and is therefore set to miss a potential audition, if a move to England was still perhaps on the cards for the 32-year-old Croatian forward.
