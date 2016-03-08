Juve star talks about Italy's regrets against Poland

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci talks about Italy’s regrets with misplaced passes against Poland and says his side have to bounce back when they face Portugal.



“There are regrets over the number of passes we misplaced, as clearly we all need to be calmer and that goes for us defenders too. We didn’t play out from the back accurately and that allowed Poland several dangerous counter-attacks,” Bonucci told Rai Sport.



“When I say we made technical errors, it was down to our excessive desire to make an important or impressive move. We need to be less hasty and desperate to make a difference.”



On the upcoming fixtures: “Hopefully we can improve from Monday, but clearly we cannot risk any more setbacks after this draw.”



“Cristiano Ronaldo is a phenomenon, so it’s good that he’s not there, but Portugal are the reigning champions of Europe and are not to be underestimated. We go there aware we’re only at the beginning of this journey, but have what it takes to make it a good one.”



