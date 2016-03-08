Juve starlet: ‘I snubbed Arsenal and Chelsea for Sutton Utd, Henry my idol’
15 September at 20:40Stephy Mavididi currently plays for the Juve U-23 team as the youngster spoke to Tuttusport (via IlBianconero), here is what he had to say:
" At 4 or 5 years old, my mom enrolled me in a football school. After a little while, teams like West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal were following me. Then at 9 years old, I joined Sutton United which seemed to be the best choice for me and my growth. I learned a lot there as I then moved to Arsenal at 12 years old. I couldn't say no to the gunners! I was used to being the best but after joining Arsenal, everyone was good so it was harder. I signed my first professional contract at 17 which was a huge honor for me. Henry? He has always been my idol and I got to work with him since he was in charge of the Arsenal youths at the time. We had a great understanding and I learned a lot from him. Work, work and work, this was his motto for me. Ronaldo? To train alongside him is incredible. I try to listen to everything he says since he is one of the best players in the history...".
