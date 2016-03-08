Juve starlet Moise Kean to sign new deal
25 May at 21:00Confirmations have started to arrive and, from what it seems, Juventus are ready to have young striker Moise Kean sign a new deal with the club. Kean, who has been an important supporting character in the second half of Juve's season, had been reportedly considered for a potential exit this summer but, with a new contract about to be signed, this now seems unlikely.
Kean will be an important part of Juventus' future as they look to return with a new head coach at the start of next season.
