Juve starlet Moise Kean to sign new deal

25 May at 21:00
Confirmations have started to arrive and, from what it seems, Juventus are ready to have young striker Moise Kean sign a new deal with the club. Kean, who has been an important supporting character in the second half of Juve's season, had been reportedly considered for a potential exit this summer but, with a new contract about to be signed, this now seems unlikely. 

Kean will be an important part of Juventus' future as they look to return with a new head coach at the start of next season.

