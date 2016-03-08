Juve stars send messages to Pogba amid transfer speculations
17 July at 20:55Juventus are dreaming of signing Paul Pogba after that the Frenchman left Turin two years ago to join Manhcester United. Pogba’s time at the Old Trafford, however, seems not to have satisfied the Frenchman who, according to reports in the Uk, is not on good terms with José Mourinho.
After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus fans are dreaming of another big name at the Allianz Stadium and Pogba is not only wanted by Juventus fans but, probably, also by some of his former team-mates.
According to Tuttosport, Pogba has received several messages from a few Juventus players after his World Cup win with France.
The Manchester United star scored in the final against Croatia and right at the end of the game Juventus and France star Blaise Matuidi asked him to go back to Juve while celebrating their stunning achievement.
According to Tuttosport, the likes of Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini have sent Whatsapp messages to Pogba after France's World Cup win with Massimiliano Allegri who joined his lads in congratulating the France star.
Juventus, however, will find it hard to afford the signing of the France International unless the Old Lady sell Miralem Pjanic for more than € 80 million.
Go to comments