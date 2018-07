Juventus are dreaming of signing Paul Pogba after that the Frenchman left Turin two years ago to join Manhcester United. Pogba’s time at the Old Trafford, however, seems not to have satisfied the Frenchman who, according to reports in the Uk, is not on good terms with José Mourinho.After the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus fans are dreaming of another big name at the Allianz Stadium and Pogba is not only wanted by Juventus fans but, probably, also by some of his former team-mates. Tuttosport, According to Pogba has received several messages from a few Juventus players after his World Cup win with France.According to Tuttosport, the likes ofhave sent Whatsapp messages to Pogba after France's World Cup win withJuventus, however, will find it hard to afford the signing of the France International unless the Old Lady sell Miralem Pjanic for more than € 80 million.