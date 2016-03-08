Juve, stats show Bianconeri dominance; won 12 of last 13 against Milan
07 April at 16:30Juventus came back from behind to defeat AC Milan at the weekend. The Rossoneri led through Polish forward Krzysztof Piatek before an equaliser from Dybala from the penalty spot levelled things up and Moise Kean scored a late goal to give the Bianconeri all three points.
With this result, Juventus have now won 12 of their last 13 Serie A games against Milan; and the Rossoneri are the only of the 'big six' clubs not to have won against Juve in their last five H2H.
With 84 points, Juventus have their highest point record after 31 games since wins started registering three points.
Paulo Dybala has now scored in all four Serie A games for the Bianconeri against Milan at the Allianz Stadium; with an additional assist too.
With his goal, Moise Kean has an average of a goal every 47 mins; the best record in all of Europe's top five leagues.
Juventus have also now won 12 of their last 13 Serie A matches prior to a Champions League tie; with the Bianconeri due to play against Ajax midweek.
