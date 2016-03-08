Juve step up interest in in-form Haaland
09 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus have stepped up their interest in signing RB Salzburg’s in-form striker Erling Braut Haaland, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe after scoring 23 goals and providing six assists in just 17 matches in all competition.
Seven of those goals came in the Europe’s elite football competition—the UEFA Champions League—in just four matches.
There were reports in the media earlier that Haaland has been attracting interest from the likes of Juve from Italy, Real Madrid, Barcelona from Spain and Manchester United from England.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club’s representative have met with the player’s agent Mino Raiola in the recent past to discuss about the possible transfer of the Norway international in the coming transfer window.
The report also stated that Salzburg are not willing to go their star striker for a fee of less than €100 million.
