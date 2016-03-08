Juve still dreaming about Guardiola despite Sarri talks: Agnelli's plan
30 May at 10:00Juventus are working to find the ideal replacement for Massimiliano Allegri on the bench at the Allianz Stadium. Maurizio Sarri remains in pole position, with the parties already having an agreement, as per our exclusive sources. But the dream of Andrea Agnelli and the Bianconeri is Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach.
According to what was reported by Tuttosport, the plan to bring the Catalan coach to Turin is still ongoing, despite the various denials from the English club and the manager himself on several occasions. The sponsors Adidas and Maserati are ready to finance the expensive operation, which would have the manager as their headliner, with Juventus fans continuing to dream.
