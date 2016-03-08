Juve still dreaming about Guardiola despite Sarri talks: Agnelli's plan

30 May at 10:00
Juventus are working to find the ideal replacement for Massimiliano Allegri on the bench at the Allianz Stadium. Maurizio Sarri remains in pole position, with the parties already having an agreement, as per our exclusive sources. But the dream of Andrea Agnelli and the Bianconeri is Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach.

According to what was reported by Tuttosport, the plan to bring the Catalan coach to Turin is still ongoing, despite the various denials from the English club and the manager himself on several occasions. The sponsors Adidas and Maserati are ready to finance the expensive operation, which would have the manager as their headliner, with Juventus fans continuing to dream.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.