Juve still interested in Real’s Isco
04 November at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are still interested in signing Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid’s midfielder Isco.
The Spain international is looking set to leave the Los Blancos in the January transfer window after failing to cement his place in the playing XI in the recent past with series of under-par performances.
As per the latest development, the Turin-based club—who were keen on signing the versatile midfielder in the past as well—are still interested in the former Malaga player and are likely to make a move for him in January.
However, it will be interesting to see if Juve will be able to meet Real’s valuation of the €70 million for the player.
Isco has been at Real since the summer of 2013 when he joined them from league rivals Los Malaguistas for a reported fee of €30 million.
Since then, the 27-year-old has represented the Madrid-based club in 189 league matches, scoring 35 goals.
