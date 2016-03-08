Juve still keen on signing Pogba
08 November at 12:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus are still keen on re-signing English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club in the summer transfer window when he publically admitted that he is looking for new challenges.
It was reported in the summer that Italian club Juventus and Spanish giants Real Madrid were keen on acquiring Pogba’s services but both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of more than €150 million for their star player.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club have not given up hopes of signing the World Cup winning midfielder who has already spent four seasons with the Old Lady from 2012 to 2016.
The report further stated that it is Juve’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici’s dream to re-sign Pogba but he is not willing to pay more than €120 million for the player.
