Stefano Sturaro's agent spoke to IlBianconero about his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: " I can say that five teams want him badly. Newcastle? Yes, they are one of the clubs who want him. The EPL is a league that caught Stefano's attention but let's see what Juve want to do. My client is very calm but let's see. If he leaves Juve then he might leave the Serie A. How much is he worth? I would say at least 20 million euros ...".