Juve, Sturaro's agent: "Milan? No, there hasn't been any contacts..."
25 July at 20:15Stefano Sturaro's agent talked to Carlo Volpi about his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: "There isn't much change in his situation. He has some offers so we are evaluating the situation. EPL? Yes there are some opportunities there for sure. He would happily stay at Juve but let's see what the decision will be. Milan? No there haven't been ny contacts with the rossoneri...".
