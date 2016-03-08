Juve, summer 2020 transfer plan revealed

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have been in the news recently regarding making a big money move in the summer of 2020, largely because of the revenue the club have recorded recently.However, as is the case very often, the reality is some distance away from what is perceived in the news and that is exactly what’s happening with the Turin-based club.In all likelihood, Juve are looking to make a blockbuster signing in the summer next season but that will only happen if the club will find the right candidate.It is believed that the hierarchy of the Turin-based outfit are not willing to repeat the operation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing who joined the club at the age of 33 from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a reported fee of €100 million.For Juventus, the big money move will only take place if Juve will find a young player who is already on the verge of becoming a star, produce the goods at the highest level and who has the potential to be sold in the future as well.Fabrizio Romano