Juve, swap deal for Barcelona man: meeting with Bernardeschi's entourage
19 January at 16:20The possible exchange between Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi continues to be talked about in the media. The Croatian remains one of Fabio Paratici's - Juventus' sporting director - main targets and the Bianconeri even tried for the Barcelona man in the summer.
Juventus have previously denied the possibility of it happening in January, and confirmations have arrived from Corriere Dello Sport (via IlBianconero.com). In fact, there was a meeting between the Turin side and the entourage of Bernardeschi, per the report.
A face-to-face meeting to take stock of the technical and market level. Sarri is hoping to relaunch the No.33 by playing him in a different position, but in recent weeks the Italian international hasn't received much playing time.
Above all, Bernardeschi isn't considered unsellable by the management and per the report, the meeting ended with both parties deciding to re-evaluate the future at the end of the season.
