Juve sweat over Dybala knee injury
16 October at 22:45Paulo Dybala started off this past season slowly but he has been doing much better of late. He was recently called up to the Argentine national team as he put in two solid games of late for them. After playing very well against Iraq, Dybala started Argentina's game against Brazil today but he had to be subbed off due to an injury (via IlBianconero). Lautaro Martinez took his spot as Juve are certainly sweating over Dybala's fitness level. More to come as you can view how Twitter reacted on the matter bellow in our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com.
