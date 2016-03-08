Juve, Szczesny: 'Ajax and Man Utd have inspired us, Ronaldo decisive'

Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus' goalkeeper, spoke to Sky Italia ahead of the important Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

"With the spirit and the qualities we have, we believe that we could overturn the first leg and thus qualify. We must defend and attack better than last time, we are well prepared physically.

"Ronaldo? If I had to place a bet on who could decide this match, I would say Ronaldo. He has the experience of games like these and he has scored a lot of goals in very important games.

"We are doing well and we want to play this great game of Champions League action. Ajax and United have proved that in Europa it's never over, which makes us believe even more that we can pull this off," he concluded.

The game will be played on Tuesday evening, and the first leg ended 2-0 in favour of Atletico Madrid.