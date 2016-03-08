Juve, Szczesny: 'Arsenal? I was willing to stay there my whole career...'
05 October at 22:30Wojciech Szczesny spoke to the BBC about the bianconeri, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" I wanted to stay at Arsenal for the rest of my career. I was a huge fan of the club and I gave it my all for the gunners. I won two FA cups and a Community Shield but I would've liked to win a Premier league title surely. I have a great amount of respect for Arsene Wenger, I learned so much from him. I started playing in the EPL at 20 years old so I clearly grew a lot since. Juve? I was ready to join the bianconeri as a back-up since I knew I was going to get playing time and eventually replace Gigi. I am happy by how things have gone so far in Turin. Buffon? He is the best and it was amazing to learn things from him. I learned so many things from him just by wacthing him train. This season? We have a good team, if we play like we should we will be very hard to beat. Let's see...".
For more news visit Calciomercato.com.
Go to comments