Juve, Szczesny: 'Ramsey is one of the best midfielders, he asked me what happened with Allegri ...'



The Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has been speaking today to La Gazzetta dello Sport, about the prospect of linking up with his former Arsenal teammate again at Juventus.





“Aaron Ramsey came here to do the therapies, on the other hand we have the best physiotherapists in the world here. I took him to a dinner one evening, he will be a great player for us, he is a midfielder who gives a lot of quality, he is very good at passing, he scores a lot of goals and assists, when he is well physically he is one of the strongest and he will give us a great hand to reach our goals. Who plays in midfield will depend on the new coach, for me he can also play at right back, since he defends very well.



Ramsey asked me what had happened with Allegri, in any case he would have started with a new coach. He asked me for some advice, I told him: 'It's all clear, if Juve calls you, you can't do anything but say yes. and this means that Aa ron listens to me, he has had 5 months to prepare and already has learnt a little bit of Italian. When I took him to dinner he said more than just a hello. Partly he understood and this is already a good basis. Then I'll take care of him."