Juve, Szczesny to Ramsey: 'Get ready for a new challenge!'
02 May at 18:30Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be making the move from North London to Turin this summer; with the Welshman set to join Juventus at the expiry of his contract with the Premier League giants. Ramsey is not the first player in recent years to move between Arsenal and Juventus, with Stephy Mavididi, Wojciech Szczesny and Stephan Lichtsteiner all having moved one way or another.
Szczesny, in fact, is one of the first to welcome Ramsey to his new club and will likely be one of Ramsey's first ports of call when he moves to Turin in the summer. On his emotional farewell to Arsenal fans on Instagram, Szczesny left a comment:
"Been an absolute legend for Arsenal! Get well soon and get yourself ready for the new challenge. Loads of great moments ahead!"
Ramsey will sign for Juventus officially in the summer and Bianconeri fans are eager to see how their new man performs.
