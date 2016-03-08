Juve, Szczesny: 'We want to win everything this year!'
03 January at 18:15
As the Christmas break has come to an end, Juventus are gearing up for the second half of the season, which between the Scudetto fight with Inter and the Champions League will be challenging. In an interview with Sky Italia (via Calciomercato.com), he shared his thoughts.
"We are ready to start immediately in 2020 by winning all the trophies possible. We have to improve in defence, usually the league is won by the team that concedes the least. Knowing my teammates, I know we will improve very soon," he stated.
