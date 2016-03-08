Juve target dubbed ‘new Pirlo’ earns Italy call-up
09 November at 16:15Roberto Mancini has named his Italy squad for the Azzurri’s final UEFA Nations League game against Portugal. There are a host of surprises on the list as well as some old guard and players to be given second chances.
One of the biggest surprises is that of Sandro Tonali, the 18-year-old Brescia star who is attracting attention for his performances that have earned him the title the ‘new Pirlo’. High praise and as expected, Tonali is a target of Juventus, but also of Premier League outfit Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri and the Blues ready to put an offer of around €30m on the table to force Serie B Brescia to sell.
The full squad is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Cragno, Sirigu
Defenders: Bonucci, Biraghi, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Florenzi, Emerson, Romagnoli, Rugani
Midfielders: Sensi, Barella, Gagliardini, Pellegrini, Jorginho, Tonali, Verratti
Forwards: Grifo, Pavoletti, Berardi, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne, Politano, Lasagna
