Juve target dubbed ‘new Pirlo’ earns Italy call-up

Roberto Mancini has named his Italy squad for the Azzurri’s final UEFA Nations League game against Portugal. There are a host of surprises on the list as well as some old guard and players to be given second chances.One of the biggest surprises is that of Sandro Tonali, the 18-year-old Brescia star who is attracting attention for his performances that have earned him the title the ‘new Pirlo’. High praise and as expected, Tonali is a target of Juventus, but also of Premier League outfit Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri and the Blues ready to put an offer of around €30m on the table to force Serie B Brescia to sell.The full squad is as follows:Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Cragno, SiriguDefenders: Bonucci, Biraghi, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Florenzi, Emerson, Romagnoli, RuganiMidfielders: Sensi, Barella, Gagliardini, Pellegrini, Jorginho, Tonali, VerrattiForwards: Grifo, Pavoletti, Berardi, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne, Politano, LasagnaFor more news, views and features, visit our homepage.