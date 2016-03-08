Juve target Hakimi eyes Real return
04 October at 17:46German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s right-back Achraf Hakimi has expressed his desire to once again represent Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid.
The Morocco international is currently on a two-year loan at Dortmund from Real which is going to expire in the summer of 2020.
While talking to AS, the 20-year-old—who has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus—has expressed his desire to return to Santiago Bernabéu in the future.
"I have grown a lot since I started with Real Madrid,” said Hakimi. “This loan has helped me and now I feel that I am ready to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Obviously my desire is to play again for Real.”
