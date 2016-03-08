Juve target Hakimi eyes Real return

04 October at 17:46
German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s right-back Achraf Hakimi has expressed his desire to once again represent Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid.

The Morocco international is currently on a two-year loan at Dortmund from Real which is going to expire in the summer of 2020.

While talking to AS, the 20-year-old—who has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants Juventus—has expressed his desire to return to Santiago Bernabéu in the future.

"I have grown a lot since I started with Real Madrid,” said Hakimi. “This loan has helped me and now I feel that I am ready to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Obviously my desire is to play again for Real.”

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.