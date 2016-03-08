Juve target: 'I'd be proud to play with Cristiano Ronaldo'

19 March at 18:15
Sporting Braga starlet Francisco Trincão has just earned a call-up to Portugal's U20 squad and for good reason; the 19-year-old has played a few times for Braga's first team this season and is looking like a real star of the future. Juventus have been linked as a potential suitor of Trincão's signature; the Bianconeri interested in giving the young Portuguese starlet a chance to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Maisfutebol about Juve's reported interest, Trincão said the following:

"Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo would be a great pride, but I don't think about it right now. I'm at Sporting Braga and I'll always give my best for this team."

Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and fellow Serie A side Inter Milan are set to challenge Juventus for the young Portuguese forward's signature, which is expected to come with a price-tag of at least €15m.

