Juve target James Rodriguez: 'I'm happy at Bayern'
18 March at 12:45Bayern Munich immediately returned to form yesterday after being eliminated from the Champions League, beating Mainz 6-0. The man of the match was James Rodriguez, who scored a hat-trick. At the end of the match the Colombian, who has often been linked to Juventus spoke of his future on Sport1 microphones, dismissing the transfer rumors, instead he declared: 'I am happy at Bayern, we will see what will happen in the future.’
Mi primer hat trick con @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/sRaN8sVZHy— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) March 17, 2019
