Juve target Pogba demands huge salary to stay at United
29 September at 12:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba has asked for a mammoth salary to stay at the club, as per Daily Mail.
The French World Cup winning midfielder was linked with a move away from the Old Trafford during the recently concluded summer transfer window.
It was reported that Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid were keen on signing the 26-year-old.
However, both club could not meet United’s valuation of €150 million for the player which is why Pogba had to stay at the club.
Since then, United have intensified their efforts of extending the player’s contract to cool off interest from other clubs.
But as per the latest development, Pogba is no way near agreeing a new deal with his current club as he is demanding £30 million salary per season.
Pogba has joined United from Juventus in 2016 for then world-record transfer fee of €105 million and since then has scored 24 goals in 96 league appearances.
