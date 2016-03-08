Juve target Pogba still keen on leaving United
27 September at 17:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United star midfielder is still keen on leaving the club in the January transfer window, as per The Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international was linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the recently concluded summer transfer window where he openly admitted that he is looking for a new challenge.
The 26-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Spanish giants Real Madrid.
However, both clubs could not meet United’s valuation of €150 million for the World Cup winning midfielder and the player had to stay at the club.
In the recent past, there were reports that United are looking to offer a new-mega contract to their star player in order to cool off interest of Juventus and Real.
However, as per the latest development, Pogba is unlikely to renew his contract as he is still keen on leaving the club in the January transfer window.
