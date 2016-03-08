However, the player's agent has also offered him to Milan. The Rossoneri's response, on the other hand, wasn't overly enthusiastic. They have taken note of the opportunity, but would prefer to analyze the situation of other profiles instead.

Aleksey Miranchuk has been offered to AC Milan. In recent weeks, the Russian striker, who currently plays for Lokomotiv Moscow, has been heavily linked with Juventus, as some sources even suggested that it's a done deal.