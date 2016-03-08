Juve target Romagnoli hints staying at Milan

AC Milan’s star defender Alessio Romagnoli has hinted that he will be staying at the club for the next season.



Romagnoli is being identified as one of the premier targets by the reigning Serie A champions Juventus in order to bolster their ageing defensive line for the next season.



However, the 24-year-old, in an Instagram post, said that he is looking to come back stronger with the Rossoneri for the 2019-20 campaign.



“With how the things ended, it leaves a bitter taste in my mouth,” he wrote. “Every season, every game teaches us something. We will improve on these 68 points and the fifth-place finish next year. Thanks to all the fans for all the support they’ve given us throughout the year and have made themselves heard at the San Siro in every game. Now, two matches with the national team to close the season in the best way possible. See you all in July."

